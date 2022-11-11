Rathava’s son in Chhota Udepur, Trivedi replaced in Raopura seat

In an unprecedented move, the BJP has left out downsized Cabinet Minister and former Gujarat Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi from its list of candidates announced Thursday. Instead, former Vadodara Mayor and MP, Balkrishna Shukla has been fielded in place of Trivedi from the Raopura constituency.

The party has also fielded Chaitanya Desai, a younger face from the Akota constituency—previously held by Cabinet Minister Saurabh Patel and recently, by Seema Mohile, who has also been dropped. Chaitanya is the son of veteran BJP leader and former state Cabinet Minister late Makrand Desai, who was also the party’s national secretary in the late 1980s.

Chaitanya Desai after he was named Akota candidate (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Chaitanya Desai after he was named Akota candidate (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The party has retained only Cabinet Minister Manisha Vakil for a third term from Vadodara city (SC) constituency. The party is yet to declare candidates from Vadodara’s urban constituencies of Manjalpur and Sayajigunj where 77-year-old Yogesh Patel and Jitendra Sukhadia are the sitting MLAs.

In Dabhoi, Shailesh Mehta has been given a second term after his predecessor Balkrishna Patel recently switched over to the Congress. The grand old party has had a stronghold in the constituency in the past.

The party has dropped politician-film producer-actor and Waghodia MLA Madhu Shrivastava who held the seat since 1995 and fielded Ashwin Patel instead. However, Shrivastava declared Thursday that he would contest as an independent candidate and continue to support the BJP if he wins.

The party has fielded Darshana Deshmukh (Vasava), a gynaecologist from the tribal constituency of Nandod in Narmada—the seat is home to the Statue of Unity and has traditionally been a Congress bastion. Darshana is the daughter of Chandu Deshmukh, a former four-time BJP MP from Bharuch, who had defeated Congress leader Ahmed Patel in 1989. The defeat ended Ahmed Patel’s 12-year-long run as the Bharuch MP.

For the BJP, however, the two assembly seats of Narmada—Dediapada and Nandod—continue to be a challenge. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded two former BTP leaders from both seats—Chaitar Vasava from Dediapada and Praful Vasava from Nandod. The duo are currently the strongest contenders in the race. Congress’s PD Vasava is the sitting MLA in Nandod.

Advertisement

In Chhota Udepur, the BJP has fielded Rajendra Rathava, son of Mohansinh Rathava—a 10-time Congress MLA who never lost a poll, barring in 2002. Mohansinh Rathava had quit the Congress two days ago and joined the BJP. Rajendra is also the son-in-law of Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva, the Congress MLA from Pavi Jetpur. Rajendra’s candidature in Chhota Udepur has put the Congress in a spot as the party is yet to announce a candidate for the seat.

In Godhra, the BJP has fielded CK Raulji, a six-time MLA, who joined the party in 2017 after quitting the Congress. Raulji was a part of the Godhra Jail Advisory Committee (JAC) that granted remission to the 11 life-term convicts in the Bilkis Bano in August and was at the centre of controversy when he referred to the released convicts as “Brahmins with good sanskar”.

A close aide of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela, Raulji began his political career in the Janata Dal, winning the 1990 Assembly polls from Godhra. He had joined the BJP in 1991 and won the Assembly by-poll from the seat that year and in 1995. Raulji followed the former CM when he floated the Rashtriya Janata Party (RJP) that year. With the RJP merging with the Congress subsequently, Raulji went on to contest and win the 2007 and 2012 Assembly polls for the Congress. He was a Cabinet Minister on three occasions.

Advertisement

The party has also dropped controversial MLA Kesarisinh Solanki from Matar, whose name is among the list of persons named by the accused in the October communal clash in Undhela.