‘Rape and suicide’ of 19-year-old woman: Autopsy finding on sperm cell presence led to arrest says police

Vadodara police, probing the alleged rape and suicide of the 19-year-old woman, on Saturday said that the autopsy report which mentioned presence of sperm cells in the woman’s cervical swabs helped them arrest the two accused in the case, which would otherwise have been reported as an accidental death. The two accused, aged 19 and 20, were arrested Saturday, after the two tested negative for Covid-19.

The accused, police said, had allegedly forced the victim, who was also their co-worker at a food-delivery company, to consume alcohol and one of the two then raped her on June 8 at a private party.

The father of the victim in his complaint lodged with police stated that she died by hanging in his house on June 10 morning.

“When the family approached us to file a case of accidental death, we found something amiss because she had been living separately as a paying guest due to differences with her father. However, the family said they were not aware of any untoward incident that could have occurred,” said the police inspector, who is incharge of the police station concerned.

“We asked for a specific forensic examination during the autopsy. The postmortem revealed the presence of sperm cells in her cervical swabs. Thereafter, we investigated the case from the angle of a possible sexual assault. Her family then revealed the details as her close friend, who she had called at the crime scene, knew about the incident,” the inspector added.

The police will produce the two accused in a local court on Sunday to seek remand for further investigation but the inspector said that the 19-year-old accused, who raped the deceased, had not premeditated the crime. “There does not seem to be any angle of conspiracy. The accused was not pursuing the deceased and they were only close colleagues, who decided to unwind together. However, at the party, the two boys forced her to consume alcohol and when she was in an inebriated state, he took her to the adjoining room and forced himself upon her while the other female friend left. Further probe is underway,” the officer said.

The night before taking the extreme step, the deceased also wrote a seven page-long suicide note describing her mental state of mind since the death of her mother last year and why she had befriended and decided to unwind with the accused, a family friend of the deceased said.

The family later handed over the note to the police. The accused have been booked under IPC sections for abetment of suicide (306), rape 376 (1), and administering poison with intent to commit offence (328).