Rajnath urges youths to build a nation rooted in India’s heritage

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday urged the youth to work towards nation-building by learning lessons from India’s heritage. Enlisting the “long tradition” of showing the “path to the world” in the field of Science and Math, Singh said India can be the “leader, guide, and light to the world facing a crisis”.

“India has given the world the Zero in Math… Right from Aryabhata, Varahamihir, Brahmagupta, Bodhayan, Charak, Sushruta, Nagarjuna to Sawai Jai Singh, India has led the way in Science. Indian scientist Baudhayan discovered the Pythagoras theorem years before Pythagoras did… The list of India’s achievements in science is long but I am only taking a few names.. Today, when we are all working for the creation of a New India, it is important for all of us to understand our heritage… Just like a building cannot be strong without a foundation, a tree cannot grow without roots. Similarly, a nation cannot be built without its cultural legacy,” Singh said addressing the Sanskar Abhyudya Yuva Shibir of the Kundaldham Swaminarayan sect at its Karelibaug premises in Vadodara.

The event was Singh’s first participation in a Swaminarayan event. He was felicitated with a memento of the upcoming Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya as well as a statue of Lord Swaminarayan riding a horse. Calling the conclave a “link” to the culture of India, Singh hailed the Swaminarayan sect for being “large-hearted” and narrated an anecdote attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Narendra Modiji has told us a story about the dedication of the Swaminarayan sect towards serving the society. When he (Modi) was working in Gujarat, a natural calamity struck the state. The government needed food packets to be provided to the affected people. Modiji said that when he approached the Swaminarayan sect, they did not ask him how many packets were needed. They simply asked him at what time he needed the food packets,” Singh said.

Singh invoked “youth icon” Swami Vivekanand and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during his 30-minute-long address to drive home the point about “building the character of the youth”. “Sardar Patel has said that the country would not need a single police station if we can build the nation on the character of its people,” he noted.

India’s diversity has never “come in the way” of its development, the defence minister added. “India is the only country which is home to all 72 firqas (sects) of Islam and also houses one of the oldest churches in the world… This is India’s culture. The world is changing and needs to think about reforming human life and India can be a leader, guide, and light to the world through its culture,” he said.

At the event, Singh also unveiled the certificate by the Guinness Book of World Records bagged by the head priest of the Kundaldham Swaminarayan sect, Gyanjivandas Swami, for reciting the Shri Haricharitramrut Sagar Katha for 2,440 hours.