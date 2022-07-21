scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Rain abates in Vadodara as city remains on alert

The road leading to Koteshwar Mahadev temple in Vadsar was submerged Tuesday night, marooning Vadsar village and adjoining areas, including a residential colony — Casa Residency.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
July 21, 2022 2:12:59 am
Vadodara, Vadodara news, Vadodara rains, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe water level in Tapi river went up on Wednesday even as the level in Vishwamitri river remained steady at 16.5 feet Wednesday. Bhupendra Rana

Even as the water levels in the Ajwa reservoir and Vishwamitri river remained steady at approximately 211.50 feet and 16.5 feet respectively after rain paused  on Wednesday, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) issued an alert for areas in the vicinity of Vadsar village, closing access roads late Tuesday night.

The road leading to Koteshwar Mahadev temple in Vadsar was submerged Tuesday night, marooning Vadsar village and adjoining areas, including a residential colony — Casa Residency. In a late-night alert, the VMC warned people from venturing on the blocked road saying crocodiles would have strayed in from the Vishwamitri waters. The VMC made public announcements on loudspeakers, warning residents against venturing into the flood water.

As rain paused in Vadodara city as well as the catchment areas of Ajwa reservoir in Panchmahal district, which witnessed a heavy overnight rainfall until 9 am on Wednesday, Vishwamitri began receding at various points in the city at 15.85 feet at 5 pm. Ajwa Reservoir, which has its gates fixed at 211 feet until August 15 as per protocol is witnessing an outflow from the level of 211.5 feet, into the Vishwamitri river.

VMC officials said that although the corporation is on high alert, given that the Vishwamitri has been flowing at 19.3 feet at Akota and 18.3 feet at Mujhmahuda, the pause in the rain spell has eliminated the fear of a flood as of now. “We will have to see the situation a day or two later when heavy rain is predicted again… Vishwamitri will continue to remain halfway to its danger mark for a couple of days… But as of now, there seems to be no threat of a flood in the city,” an official said. In Panchmahal, where Vishwamitri originates, Halol recorded a total of 62 mm rain in 24 hours, Godhra recorded 46 mm, and Kalol recorded 42 mm rainfall.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

Four rescued

Four persons of a family, including two septuagenarians, were injured when one floor of a dilapidated building in Patel Faliya in Yakutpura area of Vadodara collapsed early Wednesday. The fire teams with the help of locals rescued trapped members of the family that was asleep when the accident occurred.

Officials said four persons, identified as Mushtaq Rangrez (75), Subrabibi Rangrez (71), Anas Rangrez (19) and Ishu were trapped in the debris after the first floor of the two-storeyed house collapsed around 5 am. While local residents rushed to rescue the trapped members of the Rangrez family, fire officials helped the septuagenarian couple.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Baroda News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement