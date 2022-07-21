Rain abates in Vadodara as city remains on alert

Even as the water levels in the Ajwa reservoir and Vishwamitri river remained steady at approximately 211.50 feet and 16.5 feet respectively after rain paused on Wednesday, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) issued an alert for areas in the vicinity of Vadsar village, closing access roads late Tuesday night.

The road leading to Koteshwar Mahadev temple in Vadsar was submerged Tuesday night, marooning Vadsar village and adjoining areas, including a residential colony — Casa Residency. In a late-night alert, the VMC warned people from venturing on the blocked road saying crocodiles would have strayed in from the Vishwamitri waters. The VMC made public announcements on loudspeakers, warning residents against venturing into the flood water.

As rain paused in Vadodara city as well as the catchment areas of Ajwa reservoir in Panchmahal district, which witnessed a heavy overnight rainfall until 9 am on Wednesday, Vishwamitri began receding at various points in the city at 15.85 feet at 5 pm. Ajwa Reservoir, which has its gates fixed at 211 feet until August 15 as per protocol is witnessing an outflow from the level of 211.5 feet, into the Vishwamitri river.

VMC officials said that although the corporation is on high alert, given that the Vishwamitri has been flowing at 19.3 feet at Akota and 18.3 feet at Mujhmahuda, the pause in the rain spell has eliminated the fear of a flood as of now. “We will have to see the situation a day or two later when heavy rain is predicted again… Vishwamitri will continue to remain halfway to its danger mark for a couple of days… But as of now, there seems to be no threat of a flood in the city,” an official said. In Panchmahal, where Vishwamitri originates, Halol recorded a total of 62 mm rain in 24 hours, Godhra recorded 46 mm, and Kalol recorded 42 mm rainfall.

Four rescued

Four persons of a family, including two septuagenarians, were injured when one floor of a dilapidated building in Patel Faliya in Yakutpura area of Vadodara collapsed early Wednesday. The fire teams with the help of locals rescued trapped members of the family that was asleep when the accident occurred.

Officials said four persons, identified as Mushtaq Rangrez (75), Subrabibi Rangrez (71), Anas Rangrez (19) and Ishu were trapped in the debris after the first floor of the two-storeyed house collapsed around 5 am. While local residents rushed to rescue the trapped members of the Rangrez family, fire officials helped the septuagenarian couple.