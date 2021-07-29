Ragging at Gotri medical college: Six students suspended, no police complaint to be filed

The Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri medical college in Vadodara has suspended six third-year students for a period of six months of the ongoing academic year in connection with the incident of alleged ragging of 60 second-year MBBS students on July 24. The college had also sought police help to identify three former students who were allegedly involved in the ragging.

The anti-ragging committee formed at the medical college to probe into the incident has decided not to file a police complaint in the incident and has also barred the six students from staying in the hostel.

The GMERS-run college had already suspended two junior resident doctors, who were among the three former students involved in the incident on July 24, and sought help from the Gorwa police station to identify third former student, who allegedly came to the campus and helped five third-year MBBS students in the ragging incident. On Wednesday, the anti-ragging committee of the college submitted its report to the Executive Committee of GMERS, Gandhinagar, in which it has been decided to suspend five third-year MBBS students as well as one intern for a period of six months of the academic year.

Dr Varsha Godbole, Dean of GMERS Gotri medical college told this newspaper, “The committee has submitted its report. We deliberated and considered all aspects and it was decided that we would not lodge a police complaint in this matter. We have taken strict action as per the provisions of the UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009. We called in the parents of six guilty students and have sent them home. They have been removed from the hostel and are suspended for six months.”

Godbole said that the third former studnent, who was involved in the incident has also been identified and the college has sought police help to deal with the issue of harassment from alumni.

“The ex-students are those who we have no control over. So, in order to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future, we have asked the police to increase vigil and have also beefed up security on the campus,” Godbole said.

At least three of the 60 second-year MBBS students, who were made to do sit-ups as part of a “punishment” for being “disrespectful” towards their seniors, had taken ill and underwent treatment at a hospital while many others were left traumatised. The incident forced the GMERS management to postpone the internal exams of the second-year students that were scheduled for this week.