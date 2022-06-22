scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Protesting AAP workers detained in Vadodara

The AAP workers gathered in the area as part of a statewide protest on Tuesday and chanted slogans against the state govrenment demanding that the electricity tariff be brought down across Gujarat to reduce the burden on the common man.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
Updated: June 22, 2022 1:45:57 pm
Free electricity has been a promise of AAP in Gujarat with Delhi Chief Minister and party president Arvind Kejriwal’s frequent visits to the state ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls later this year.

A group of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including the party’s city unit chief Mayank Sharma, was detained by Vadodara city police on Tuesday near Akota-Dandiya Bazaar Circle on Tuesday, during a protest demanding a reduction in electricity tariff in Gujarat. They were let off later in the day.

