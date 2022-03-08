Programme for medical students who returned from Ukraine launched

MG Motors has started an initiative called ‘Nurture’, to provide internship opportunities to students in the automotive industry. The company has partnered with Vadodara Marathon to take in 100 medical students as ‘observers’ in top private hospitals in Vadodara.

This program attempts to provide “emotional assistance” to medical students, who had to abruptly suspend their education to return to India due to ongoing the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The two-month observership for medical students will begin on March 15 at five hospitals in Vadodara — Tricolor Hospital, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Globe Hospital, Welcare Hospital, and Isha Hospital, Vadodara Marathon and MG Nurture said in a joint media interaction in Vadodara on Monday.

Speaking about the program, Tejal Amin, Chairperson, Vadodara Marathon, said, “This initiative shall act as a morale booster and provide opportunities to the medical students who have returned from Ukraine.”