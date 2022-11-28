Probe set up as 123 people fall ill after consuming pudding at religious event

The Vadodara district administration has set up a probe after 123 persons who consumed a pudding served at a religious event fell ill at Govindpura area of Padra town late Sunday. The affected persons were rushed to government and private hospitals for treatment.

According to the health officer of Padra taluka, Vimal Kumar Singh, the religious event was organised by local homeopath Dr Abu Bakar Saiyyed Ali. Several children are among those affected due to suspected food poisoning.

“The incident occurred around 10 pm when people began complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming the pudding. We began getting patients from around midnight. Close to 130 people came to the hospital. Around 60 were discharged after being given primary treatment, while another 60 were admitted to government and private hospitals… The symptoms are mild. There are no casualties. We have sought a detailed report,” sais Singh.

Padra BJP candidate Chaitanyasinh Zala and municipal councillor Paresh Gandhi who recently resigned from the BJP in support of rebel leader Dinesh Patel alias Dinu Mama visited the affected.