Probe begins in Vadodara woman’s ‘suicide’ a week after recording video

The JP Road police in Vadodara began a probe into the alleged suicide of a 25-year-old woman who was found hanging in the bedroom of her shared rental apartment Monday.

The police have also sent for forensic analysis a video purportedly made by the victim, Nafisa Khokhar, at Sabarmati Riverfront a week before her death in which she is heard speaking about her heartbreak and decision to end her life.

Police Inspector RN Patel of JP Road Police Station, which has registered a case of accidental death, told this newspaper, “We have only received the case late on Thursday and begun the probe… Right now, we cannot verify the video that has gone viral but the woman in the video appears to be the deceased woman. Her friend Shabnam, with whom she lived, has told us that the victim had jumped into the Sabarmati River at the Riverfront in Ahmedabad about a week ago and was rescued. She returned home and hung herself a week later, her friend has said. We will approach the

Ahmedabad police to verify if they have noted this attempted suicide as it would have been recorded.”

Patel added that Nafisa’s friend has told the police that the two girls watched a web series late into the night and retired to their rooms in a “normal mood”. “According to her friend, Nafisa may have taken the step between 3 am and 9 am on Monday… The two lived on different floors of the house. Nafisa’s father is said to be mentally unfit and her mother died a few years ago. She had briefly lived with her sister and then moved out independently… But she was unemployed. We are investigating the trigger that could have caused her to take the extreme step.”

Police said the friend has also said that Nafisa had been disturbed after her long-time boyfriend, an Ahmedabad resident, refused to marry her. In the video, a crying Nafisa can be heard addressing her boyfriend by his name, saying, “You have done injustice to me… We promised to marry and you forged relations with me but you dumped, cheated and betrayed me because everyone knows about us now… I love you more than my family. It’s been four days I am in Ahmedabad looking for you and you have just left, your family says…”

Declining to comment on the video, Patel said, “We have sent the phone of the deceased to FSL and the report of the analysis will take some time. Meanwhile, we are probing the allegations and recording statements of those who knew her…”

In March 2021, a woman named Ayesha Khan jumped into the Sabarmati River after recording a video about dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. The court had considered Ayesha’s video as a piece of important evidence in the case and convicted her husband of the charges.