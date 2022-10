The World Hindi Secretariat of Mauritius has honoured AK Sinha, principal of Vadodara’s Delhi Public School with the ‘educationist of the year’ award.

Sinha received the award from Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Vice-Prime Minister Mohammad Anwar Hassnoo.

At a separate function in New Delhi, Sinha also accepted an award for the city’s Best School. DPS was ranked first among the many Vadodara schools based on various surveys.