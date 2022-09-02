POCSO court convicts youth, quotes Mahabharata in order

A Special Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Vadodara convicted a 30-year-old to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 for kidnap and sexual harassment of a minor girl in a 2013 case. Delivering the judgement, the court elucidated the “importance of sentencing policy”, drawing parallels from the teachings of Arjuna in Mahabharata on why “punishment is a must to annihilate evil”.

The accused, who was 21-year-old then, kidnapped the 16-year-old girl while she was on her way to college by allegedly dragging her from a van on March 11, 2013. He took her along on his two-wheeler, confining her at a location to force her to continue being in a relationship with him. The survivor was friends with the accused. When the girl refused, the accused threatened to release her intimate pictures on the internet and assaulted her, the prosecution argued.

Based on the oral, material and electronic evidence presented by the prosecution, Additional Sessions Judge Bhupendra Dave Tuesday sentenced the accused. The court also directed that a special compensation of Rs 20,000 be awarded to the victim, prescribed by the Act, “for the mental trauma that she had to face”.

In the 91-page order, the judge also explained why punishment is a must even if there was no “penetrative” sexual assault involved in the case. “If one delves into the sentencing policy, then it is to create fear and be a deterrent (for the accused) to not repeat the crime in the future without a thought as well as for retribution so that the victim is consoled. In all, sentencing is for the purpose of reformation of the accused,” the court said.

Citing Mahabharata, the judge said the ancient text speaks of ways in which a king must ensure peace among his subjects. “One of the shlokas states that ‘the subjects of a king who does not punish can never attain happiness’… Penal action crushes violent men and punishes evil. So, the intelligent men call it a ‘punishment’. Whether a brahmachari, a gruhasta, a vanaprastha or a sanyasi—a punishment exists for all so that they can walk the right paths… If there is no punishment in the world, the entire population could be wiped out,” the judge said.

The judge made a specific reference to a “message from Bhishmapitamah to Arjuna in the Mahabharata about punishment” and said, “If there is no provision for penal action in this world, people will destroy each other… It is because of the fear of punishment that human beings do not kill each other.”

Not handing out punishment to those who deserve is dangerous for society, the court said. “If the conduct of a person is unacceptable to humankind, there is also provision for death penalty. If punishments are not awarded as per the penal provisions and those who deserve to be penalised are not meted out their punishments, it affects the society in a dangerous way,” noted the court.

It also dismissed a plea from the accused to be granted probation for good conduct—a power granted to the court under The Probation of Offenders Act, 1958—stating that the powers only apply in cases where the offence is not punishable with death or life imprisonment.

“Moreover, for a crime that involves clicking nude pictures of a minor girl and an attempt of penetrative sexual assault with her, cannot merit a release on probation,” the court said.