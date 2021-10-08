PM’s visit: Home Secretary takes stock of preparations in Kevadia

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming two-day visit, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla arrived at Kevadia in Narmada Friday to take stock of the preparations. The Prime Minister is set to visit Kevadia on October 30 and 31 to participate in the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav-themed Rashtriya Ekta Divas to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Modi will also inaugurate the Narmada ghat aarti on the lines of the Ganga aarti of Dashashwamedh Ghats in Varanasi on October 30. The aarti will become a daily addition to the Kevadia Tourism Circuit.

In the meeting held at the Circuit House in Kevadia, Bhalla discussed the detailed itinerary of PM Modi’s visit and the events planned around the Statue of Unity. Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia apprised Bhalla about the preparations of the police parade that marks the annual event of Ekta Divas, while Additional DGP Raju Bhargav made a presentation about the participants of the Ekta parade. District Collector DA Shah shared details of the programmes planned by the administration while Narmada District Superintendent of Police Himkar Singh detailed the security plan as well as the logistical arrangements for the event.

The Director of the Intelligence Bureau and DGP of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), too, joined the meeting along with officials of the various state government departments who are part of organising the event. Bhalla also visited the Statue of Unity to pay tributes to Sardar Patel.

Officials of the district administration said Modi, during his visit, will also hold a meeting with the newly sworn-in cabinet ministers of Gujarat and is likely to lay the foundation stone of development projects in the state that is scheduled to go to polls next year.