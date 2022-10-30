PM to lay foundation stone of aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start his three-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat Sunday from Vadodara city, where he will lay the foundation stone of a C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in consortium with Airbus.

In preparation for Modi’s roadshow and visit to Vadodara, the city administration on Saturday went into overdrive to repair road patches and beautify the road dividers. The city police commissioner has also declared the city as a no-drone zone in view of the PM’s visit.

Preparations under way for PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Vadodara on Sunday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Preparations under way for PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Vadodara on Sunday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

At the venue of Leprosy ground in Vadodara, Modi will address businessmen and industrialists, who will be part of the audience.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present at the event along with Tata and Sons chief Ratan Tata.

Following the Vadodara event, Modi will depart for EktaNagar, Kevadia, for an overnight stay to preside over the Unity Day Parade near the Statue of Unity on Monday, October 31 — the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Modi will address a gathering of 455 probationers of All India Civil Services and the Royal Bhutan Civil Service, participating in the annual Aarambh event.

The event will see Modi addressing the theme, ‘Good Governance in Amrit Kaal: Digital Technologies, Foundation to Frontiers’, and “talk on how the officers can enhance their capabilities in improving the delivery of public services by exploring the frontiers of technology,” a government release said on Saturday.

From Ekta Nagar, Modi will depart for Tharad in Banaskantha district and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,034 crore, including the Rs 1,566 crore worth Kasra-Dantiwada pipeline from the Narmada main canal that will benefit about 4,200 farmers in Banaskantha and Patan districts.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Dindrol-Mukteshwar pipeline that will benefit an area of 3,000 hectares in the districts as well as a project to construct a 34-kilometer distributary for an irrigation network for 14,700 hectares at a cost of Rs 88 crore.

In addition, Modi will also announce projects under the Sujalam Sufalam scheme, Atal Bhujal Yojana for wastewater reuse, deepening check-dams, new barrages to be constructed on the Sabarmati river, irrigation projects, water networks to connect lakes as well as new pipelines for an area of 8300 hectares.

On the last day of his visit on Tuesday, November 1, PM Modi will travel to Mangadh in Santrampur on the border of Gujarat and Rajasthan and declare the hill as Mangadh Dham– a national monument to pay homage to tribal revolutionary Govind Guru.

Modi will also address a gathering in Jambughoda that afternoon and address BJP workers of 182 constituencies via video conferencing at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar as part of a Diwali Sneh Milan of the party.