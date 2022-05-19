PM Modi addresses Swaminarayan sect Yuva Shivir, says India is hope for the future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that India is carving a new identity of leadership in the world with the “change in the style of governance” and is leading the way in finding solutions to the challenges facing everyone across the globe.

PM Modi, while virtually addressing the Yuva Shivir of the Kundaldham Swaminarayan sect in Vadodara, said, “This year, this event is being held at a time when the country is celebrating Amrut Mahotsav… We are taking a common pledge and making united efforts to create a new India, with a new identity which is modern and forward-looking but the values should be deeply rooted in our history and legacy.”

“This new India with a new thought but century-old traditions will move forward and lead the entire mankind… Look at any sector, India always presents itself with new opportunities. India offers solutions in times of problem… During Covid-19, India led the way to supply Covid-19 vaccines and medicines to the world in the midst of scattered supply chains… India is the new hope for the future,” added PM Modi.

The prime minister also said that India is leading the way in finding solutions in areas that pose a major challenge to countries across the world. He said, “Climate change is a perilous situation in the world but India is leading the way for the future with sustainable solutions. We are showing the entire world the way with Yoga and introducing them to Ayurveda. Right from surface to space, India is emerging as a leader.”

India’s youth leading us

Today, he said, India’s success is a result of the strength of the youth. “The way India’s government functions today has changed, the mindset of the society has changed and the best part is that the partnership with citizens has increased. Today, India is performing the best in those goals that were considered unattainable. Startups are an example of this. India is the third biggest country in the world in startups. The youth of the country is leading us on this path.”

Stating that “sanskar (values)” only means education, service, compassion, surrender, determination and support, Modi urged the youth at the event to “progress in life and uplift neighbours, societies and nation”.

PM Modi also urged the youth attending the event to dedicate a year to performing acts of “deshbhakti”, beginning with a complete shift to digital currency. Modi said, “I am going to request you to do something and I believe the Swaminayaran saints will keep reminding you every week… As part of Amrut Mahotsav, until August 15, 2023, you along with your family and friends should resolve not to use any cash. Resolve to use only digital currency for the smallest of expenses to the biggest of expenses”.

“Second, you could invest just a minimum of 75 hours in this year to serve the country— be it a swachchta task or eliminating malnutrition, campaigning against single-use plastic. You can pick any one activity and spend 75 hours on it.”

Citing the example of Temsutula from Nagaland, who has been credited for cleaning the ghats of Varanasi, Modi said, “If a girl from Nagaland could bring together everyone to clean the ghats in Varanasi, imagine what the power of your mind can do… If you believe, you can do deshbhakti in small things… Save water and you become a deshbhakt, if you save electricity, you are a deshbhakt. If you use LED bulbs, you can save not only your electricity bills but also electricity for the country. It is an act of deshbhakti.”

Natural farming

PM Modi said as most youth attending the event belong to farming families, they should pay obeisance to Bharat Mata by taking to natural farming techniques, Modi said, “Just doing simple acts of kindness and responsibility is equal to deshbhakti. You don’t have to do anything more.”

“Natural farming is a big campaign today in Gujarat. We can chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ but we keep on filling her crust with fertilisers and chemicals. How many toxic things do we want to feed our Mother Earth? I am sure most of you here are from farmer families. Today, take a pledge to take natural farming and stop using fertilisers and pesticides, you will be serving Bharat Mata. Just by talking about values, we do not get values. It should reflect in the acts.”

Vadodara, PM Modi, said is the epicentre of tourism because of its proximity to the Statue of Unity in the state’s Narmada district and the Pavagadh Temple in the Panchmahal district. Modi said, “Vadodara and Kashi (Varanasi) made me MP simultaneously… The BJP gave me a ticket to be MP but Vadodara and Kashi made me the Prime Minister so you can understand what feeling I have for Vadodara.”

The prime minister also talked about his old friends from Vadodara, including veterans Keshu Thakkar, Jamnadas, Nalin Bhatt, Makrand Desai, Babu Ojha, and Ramesh Gupta among others.