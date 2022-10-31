Rashtriya Ekta Divas: India’s unity has pinched enemies, need to be alert, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over Sunday evening’s tragedy in Morbi that has killed 132 persons so far. Speaking at the Rashtriya Ekta Divas in Narmada district’s Kevadia, PM Modi said that although “duty” required him to be in Ekta Nagar, his “mind was with the families of the victims” in the suspension bridge collapse. In his address to the nation, Modi also warned of “forces that are making all attempts to make India fight” as the country’s “ingrained value of unity” has always “pinched the enemies”.

Rashtriya Ekta Divas celebrations across the country were called off in the wake of the tragedy in Morbi. Only formal police parades and defence shows were held with the Statue of Unity in the backdrop to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Conveying his condolences to the families of the victims in Morbi, Modi said, “I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is connected to the victims of Morbi. Perhaps, I have experienced very less such pain in life. On the one hand, I have immense pain in my heart and on the other hand, I have my path of duty to walk. I am in your midst because of duty, but my mind is with the families of the victims. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. The Gujarat government is with them.”

Morbi bridge collapse | Follow live updates here

“The Gujarat government has been going about the rescue operations with its full strength. NDRF, Air force and Army have joined in the operations. We are ensuring that all treatment is available in hospitals. The Central government is also monitoring it. The Gujarat Chief Minister reached the spot last night and is leading the rescue operations from the front. The state government has already formed a committee to look into the incident. Ekta Divas gives us the inspiration to face such tragic situations. We take inspiration from the courage of Sardar Patel to go forward despite the grief,” he added.

PM Modi said, “Talented groups have come from across the country to showcase the cultural programmes but we had to call it off due to the tragic accident yesterday. I understand the disappointment that these groups must be feeling but the situation is such.”

“Ekta Divas is not just a date but a mega festival of India’s culture and unity. For India, unity has never been an obligation but it has been India’s speciality. The value of Unity is so ingrained in our nature… sometimes we even become hazy about it. But whenever there is a natural calamity, the entire country stands together. Whether you are in the North or South, East or West, the entire country stands in compassion and unity. See the example of Morbi… Every Indian has been praying for the safety of the victims… So many locals came forward to help in hospitals and the accident site. During Covid19 also, India went forward like a family… When the Army shows its strength on the borders, there is a united feeling of pride in the country. Be it the celebrations during Olympic medals or the fervour when India wins a cricket match, it is the same. We have different cultures and festivals, but the brotherhood and belonging we feel show that our roots are strong. ”

PM Modi further added that India has suffered due to the division of society by its oppressors in the past but needs to keep the divisive forces at bay. “Enemies of India envy our unity. Since the times of colonial slavery, our unity has always pinched the enemies. The outsiders always tried to divide India using all means. But we were able to counter that because we have the ‘Amrut’ of unity within us. But we are still paying the price for the poison that has been administered to us during slavery. Today, we have to be very alert… There are (enemy) forces that still want to break us like in the past are still present,” he said.

Advertisement

“They make narratives to make us fight over castes, regions and languages… They run campaigns to make one language the enemy of another so that people do not connect with each other but drift away… We have to remember that they do not come before us as open enemies challenging us but it can also be present in our mindset, family discord, greed, corruption… This divides and weakens the country. But we have to give them an answer like the children of Bharat Maa, like Hindustanis. We have to remain united and one. We have to reply to the poison of division with the amrut of unity.”

“Statue of Unity reminds us that if India did not have Sardar Patel during Independence and if more than 500 princely states had not united or shown faith in the future of Maa Bharati, the India we are seeing today, could not have been imagined. This unimaginable work has been executed by Sardar Patel,” the Prime Minister said.