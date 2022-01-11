Parul varsity students protest decision to hold physical exams

A group of students from Parul University’s engineering faculty at Waghodia in Vadodara staged a protest on Monday, demanding that the management revises its decision to hold physical mid-term examinations from January 17.

A group of about 100 students allegedly gathered and charged towards the department office, demanding that the mid-term exams be held virtually due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The management of the University said that the demand of the students cannot be met as the government has not issued any guidelines to prohibit physical examinations.

Dr Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University told the Indian Express, “The protest was by about 100 students… We have a strength of 35,000 students and we cannot cower to such shows of strength.”“The government has not issued guidelines prohibiting universities from holding physical exams… These are a bunch of students who do not want to appear for physical exams as they are unprepared… appearing for virtual exams is easy,” Patel added.

Patel also said the university has “initiated a probe into the incident to ascertain how the students gathered in such a large number, flouting Covid-19 guidelines”.