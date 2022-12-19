Parents seek revision of resolution on age limit for Class 1 admission

Parents of kindergarten students in Vadodara submitted a memorandum to the District Education Officer (DEO) on Monday seeking a revision in the 2020 Gujarat government resolution to raise the age limit for admission to Class 1 from five years to six years from the academic year 2023-24 in state board schools.

Parents of students, who had sought admission in the pre-primary classes before the circular was issued in December 2020, have sought relaxation in its implementation, citing that their wards would lose an year if denied admission to Class 1 unless they have completed six years of age on June 1.

The resolution makes it mandatory for a child to have completed six years of age by June 1, 2023, to seek admission to Class 1 in the upcoming academic session.

The memorandum states, “Should the child repeat the pre-primary class to qualify for the next academic session… or should the child drop out for a year?… It is unfair because the resolution came after the process of admissions was completed in that year and the process of payment of fees was also complete… the age criteria should be implemented in the next academic year for Class 1.”

A parent from the group said, “We have submitted a request to the DEO… the resolution was passed after the admission process was over. In all fairness, this decision should be implemented from the academic session beginning 2024.”