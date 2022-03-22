Parents of students who returned from Ukraine want to admit them in state colleges

Parents of medical students from Vadodara, who returned from war-torn Ukraine, met with leaders of the Vadodara city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, urging that the returning students must be accommodated in medical colleges in Gujarat to save their future.

On Monday, parents arrived at the city unit office of the BJP to meet party leaders requesting the special circumstances under which their wards academic year has been disrupted should be considered.

Parents put forth their concern regarding the future of their children — many of whom are third and fourth-year medical students from medical universities in Ukraine that have been under Russian fire since February 24.

Dr Vijay Shah, president of the city unit of BJP, told anxious parents that the party would forward their request to the senior leaders.

Shah told The Indian Express, “The concern of the parents is right and at this time, it is necessary to ensure that the children do not suffer… There is a need to find a solution to their disrupted academics…”

“While it is not impractical to get medical universities here to absorb these children, some of them should at least be accommodated in other foreign universities in such a way that their education so far is treated as valid and they can continue from where they left off… We will take up the matter with the senior leaders to see how we can help the students,” he added.