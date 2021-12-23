Paper leak: Naresh Patel demands ‘strict action’

Leuva Patel leader Naresh Patel on Wednesday urged the state government to take “appropriate strict action” against those involved in the paper leak of head clerk recruitment examination.

“It (paper leak) is an unfortunate incident. There have been similar incidents in the past… No one should be allowed to play with the future and employment opportunities of the youth. There is a definite need for the government to initiate strict action in this case to avoid similar incidents in the future,” said Patel.

Patel, president of Shree Khodaldham Trust, was in Vadodara as part of his state-wide tour to invite the Leuva Patel community for a religious gathering to the fifth anniversary of the shrine in January next year.

Although Patel evaded questions about his plans to take the political plunge, he said that there were “administrative issues” in the government’s assurance of withdrawal of cases against the Patidar community.

Replying to a question pertaining to the cases filed by the government against Patidars during the reservation protests, Patel said, “There are a few administrative questions in the issue… But, I have personally appealed to the Chief Minister. He has assured me that the cases will be withdrawn within three months or so.”