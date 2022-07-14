Pak man living in India ‘should be banished’: Panchmahal court

The Principal District Judge of Panchmahal district on Tuesday set aside a 1999 order of the lower court of the district in a civil suit of 1992, filed by a man to challenge the government notice for deporting him to Pakistan, and said he “should be banished”.

The plaintiff, Akil Vali Piplodwala, told the lower court that he was not a Pakistani national as claimed by the Panchmahal district police that wanted to deport him in 1992, but a resident of Godhra since birth. Stating that the lower court had “materially erred”, the Principal District Judge on Tuesday said the man had “no right to live in India” and “should be banished”.

Piplodwala, now 59, has been living in Godhra following his marriage to a woman in Godhra and the couple has two children, his petition in 1992 had said. Principal District Judge of Godhra quashed and set aside the January 1999 order of the Regular Civil Suit filed by Pipolwala in 1992, while hearing an appeal from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, government of Gujarat and the District police of Panchmahal.

The three government departments had challenged the January 1, 1999 order by through a Regular Civil Appeal in the district court of Panchmahal in March 2012. The court also ordered Piplodwala to “bear his throughout costs as well as costs of the appellant-defendants”. The court also imposed a cost of Rs 15000, which Piplodwala will have to deposit with the District Legal Services Authority in Godhra within seven days, failing which “the amount shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue”. The court also vacated any interim orders in favour of Piplodwala.

Calling the impugned judgment and decree of the trial court “total abuse of the process of law”, the judge said, “The trial court has failed in its duty and even it had no jurisdiction to decide the impugned issue… The vexatious and frivolous plaint having resulted into erroneous impugned judgment and decree being perturbed to judicial consciences has caused immense loss to the public exchequer as one Pakistani citizen living in India for almost 40 years without any legal permission

and authority.”

The court also said, “The trial court entered into merits and decide what could have been decided by the Central Government either under the Foreigners Act or under the Citizenship Act… The trial court materially erred and such error has permitted back door entry to Pakistani citizens… Therefore, such erroneous decision cannot stand even for a minute.”

The court observed that the trial court passed its order in favour of Piplodwala in 1999 based on a series of documents provided by him to prove that he had been born and brought up in Godhra since 1962, although the documents were only photocopies and not original documents.

The court also considered the documents provided by the District Government Pleader RS Thakor on behalf of the state as a “public record”, which includes Piplodwala’s Pakistani Passport, visa to India as well as marriage certificate showing his address as one in Karachi, Pakistan. The court said, “The last document on which plaintiff relied is the marriage registration form, signed by the plaintiff Akil Valibhai Asgarali Piplodwala. In this marriage certificate, which is produced by the plaintiff himself, his usual resident place shown is Karachi, Pakistan. The address of his father Valibhai Asgarali is also shown as Karachi, Pakistan… very document is sufficient to falsify the case of the plaintiff…”

The court added that Piplodwala failed to clear the burden to disprove his Pakistani nationality, as claimed by government records in India. Upholding the argument of DGP Thakor, representing the state, the court held, “Once a person failed to establish him as an Indian citizen and correspondingly, the Government successfully proved that he is a foreigner as defined in the Foreigners Act…, the plaintiff has no right whatsoever to live in India under the guise of claiming termination of citizenship under Section 9 of the Citizenship Act.”