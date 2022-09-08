Paatil: BJP leaders can raise crores for party within an hour

Hailing the “commitment” of party workers, Gujarat President of BJP CR Paatil Wednesday said that the BJP leaders could raise “crores of rupees in an hour” to construct party offices in various districts. Paatil also said that the BJP workers of Gujarat are a “model” for other BJP party workers across the country.

The state party chief, who laid the foundation stone for the new Kamalam office of the BJP for Vadodara district at an event in Sayajipura, said, “I got a call from Ranjan Bhatt (Vadodara MP) and Bhargav Bhatt asking for an hour’s time for the event… I asked them if one hour would be sufficient but I feel proud that the party leaders arranged Rs 8 crore within an hour — out of which Rs 2.11 crore will be utilised for the construction of the office. The money for the land has been paid, the paperwork is complete and the design of the construction has also been approved. Come April 6, 2023 —on the foundation day of the BJP– Vadodara will have an opening of the new Kamalam office.”

Paatil said, “I was in Surendranagar recently to lay the foundation stone for the party office there… It makes me glad to say that even there, the leaders had raised Rs 8.5 crore in an hour; in Kutch, the leaders gave us Rs 5.5 crore in an hour and in Surat, the leaders managed to raise Rs 10 crore in an hour… I am here to say that the list of donors outside the office building must include names of those party leaders, who may have contributed as little as a token of Rs 11,000 and not just those who have donated crores of rupees,” he added.

Taking a dig at parties, who are questioning the construction of BJP offices in various districts, Paatil, said, “There is one party that is coming here like seasonal fruit (ahead of the elections)… Some fruits are sour some are bitter… This party raised the objection that how the party workers get Rs 10 crore in one hour… I want to tell them, that our leaders are giving these funds in their name through bank cheques… You call yourself a transparent party. So try to build an office by gathering funds in your account and we will also see that your party leaders are committed to your party.” Paatil slammed for Congress for not including Gujarat in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Terming Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal an “urban naxalite”, Paatil said, “This AAP is here to mislead people and it is my word of caution to you all to remain alert and not allow them to mislead anyone… It is the same party that fielded Medha Patkar — an urban naxalite — who had opposed the construction of the Narmada Dam by threatening to drown in the Narmada water… Such urban naxalites should not be allowed to win in Gujarat.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Calling the BJP party workers in Gujarat “model workers” , Paatil said that the BJP had “not lost a single election in the last two years”– coinciding also with Paatil’s own tenure as the state party chief. “Gujarat is the model for development in the country and the Gujarat BJP workers are a model for the other BJP workers in the country. The zeal with which we fight elections by keeping in touch with people; and when we taste success, the BJP workers from all over the country accept the model that the Gujarat BJP workers have shown to the party,” he added.