Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Owners of closed MSME units in Halol discuss govt’s plastic policy

The units have made representations to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel requesting that the current decision to allow 75-micron plastic products should be continued even after December 31, 2022.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
July 21, 2022 1:43:52 am
A woman carries goods in eco-friendly bags after the government's ban on the manufacture, sale and use of single-use plastics. (PTI, file)

Owners of close to 650 MSME units manufacturing plastic products in Halol in Panchmahal Wednesday met to discuss the future of the businesses in wake of the single-use plastic policy that prohibits the use of plastic products below 75 microns.

The units, which have been closed since the ban came into effect on July 1, have made representations to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel requesting that the current decision to allow 75-micron plastic products should be continued even after December 31, 2022, instead of changing the mandatory product requirement to 120-microns.

Most of the 650 units of Halol are engaged in manufacturing 50-micron plastic products — an upgrade the industry claims to have made in 2018 when the mandatory orders were effected.

For the units, the ban on plastic products under 75 microns has come as a bolt as manufactured products are now lying unsold.

Sachin Shah, Convenor of The Halol Small Scale Plastic Welfare Association said, “We have closed the units since July 1 as there are no takers for the unsold products; we cannot manufacture products of 75 microns as we would need to purchase machines for the same with dies set for the thickness… The machines cost nearly Rs 25 lakh and if the micron thickness is set to change within six months from January 1, 2023, to make 120-micron plastic mandatory, we see no point in making such investments.”

On Wednesday, the unit owners of Halol held meetings with representatives of about 20,000 workers directly associated with the units in order to assure them that they would try their best to restart the unit.

