Over 20 students return from Ukraine, attend online classes

With the Russia- Ukraine crisis escalating, several students from Vadodara who have returned home due to safety concerns have begun attending classes online. Over 20 students from Vadodara returned earlier this week and a bunch of students from the city has decided to continue staying in Ukraine, even as the country has declared a state of emergency and the Embassy of India has especially asked students to leave

A first-year medical student at Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU), Chernivtsi, who returned to Vadodara on February 21, Astha Sindha, has begun attending her full day’s classes online.

Her father Arvind Sindha told The Indian Express on Wednesday, “We took the decision to book her tickets to return home after analysing the situation. She had travelled to Ukraine in November. Although they were safe there so far, as family, we were concerned.”

Sindha had met the government Ministers earlier this month, seeking evacuation of Gujarati students from Ukraine. “I am not sure if it was after my representation, but the restrictions imposed on flights to Ukraine were eased and we could book tickets on an Air India flight. Otherwise, due to the high demand, airlines had hiked the ticket prices to Rs 2 lakh,” Sindha said.

Another parent, Paresh Patel from Vadodara, says that his daughter Vrunda, who is a fifth-year medical student at BSMU, Chernivtsi, has decided to continue staying in Ukraine.

Patel said, “Many students have returned, but my daughter is assuring me that the situation on the ground in cities, which are away from the Russia-Ukraine border, is normal. She has decided to take any drastic steps only if the situation calls for it… I have told her to keep following the instructions of the Embassy of India.”

Vrunda says that with most of the hostel rooms vacated, the only hassle is being able to find an open washroom and kitchen. “The hostel management is locking up rooms on a lot of floors… I have to run around looking for an open washroom but apart from that, there is no panic or tension in the city. The classes are being conducted as usual and I do not feel anxious about leaving.”

Another student from Gujarat, who is in Kyiv city, said that her group of friends had visited the Iskcon temple in the city “as usual” on Wednesday as there was “no restriction on citizen movement or threat”.

Several medical students of the final year however have stayed back due to the upcoming KROK 2 exams, a mandatory test for medical students in Ukraine.

A student of final year from Central Gujarat said, “The exam is mandatory. Since the Universities are not closed but only running regular classes online, the KROK 2 exam will not be rescheduled. It is a practical exam that cannot be taken online. So, most of us are staying back for three days to finish the exam, after which we will return home.”

Sindha added that the Indian Students’ Society in Ukraine is helping those students, who wish to leave the country and return by arranging chartered flights for evacuation.