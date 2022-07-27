scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Botad hooch tragedy: One accused nabbed in Vadodara

More than 40 people have been killed in the Botad hooch tragedy in Gujarat.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
Updated: July 27, 2022 7:22:02 pm
Rathod was nabbed under relevant sections of the Criminal Procedure Code and handed over to Botad police for formal arrest on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

The Vadodara district rural police on Wednesday nabbed one of the prime accused in the Botad hooch tragedy, in which over 40 persons have been killed. The alleged bootlegger, Jatubha Rathod, was nabbed from Prathampura village in Savli taluka of Vadodara, where he was visiting a relative, early on Wednesday.

Vadodara Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudharshansinh Vala said, “About 40 people have died in the tragedy resulting from chemical-laced alcohol being consumed in Botad… We had received a tip-off that one of the prime accused bootleggers, Jatubha Rathod, had come to Prathampura in Savli taluka to meet a relative.. We immediately dispatched the police team and raided the village and nabbed him. We have recovered cash and mobile phones from him,”

Vala added that Rathod was nabbed under relevant sections of the Criminal Procedure Code and handed over to Botad police for formal arrest on Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Baroda News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

3

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

4

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

5

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters
Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar top among self-made rich women: Report

Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar top among self-made rich women: Report

3rd ODI: India elect to bat first against Windies
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India elect to bat first against Windies

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package

Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement