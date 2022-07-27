Botad hooch tragedy: One accused nabbed in Vadodara

Updated: July 27, 2022 7:22:02 pm
The Vadodara district rural police on Wednesday nabbed one of the prime accused in the Botad hooch tragedy, in which over 40 persons have been killed. The alleged bootlegger, Jatubha Rathod, was nabbed from Prathampura village in Savli taluka of Vadodara, where he was visiting a relative, early on Wednesday.
Vadodara Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudharshansinh Vala said, “About 40 people have died in the tragedy resulting from chemical-laced alcohol being consumed in Botad… We had received a tip-off that one of the prime accused bootleggers, Jatubha Rathod, had come to Prathampura in Savli taluka to meet a relative.. We immediately dispatched the police team and raided the village and nabbed him. We have recovered cash and mobile phones from him,”
Vala added that Rathod was nabbed under relevant sections of the Criminal Procedure Code and handed over to Botad police for formal arrest on Wednesday.
