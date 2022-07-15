On ‘warfooting’, Vadodara civic body fills up to 665 potholes in 2 days

Following heavy rainfall in the city over the past 48 hours, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) repaired as many as 665 potholes on a war-footing over Wednesday and Thursday. The potholes, the civic body says, have appeared on those roads whose “guarantee” has lapsed.

On Wednesday, as the rains paused, VMC began filling potholes in the 19 administration wards of the city, filling up about 500 potholes in a day, Chief City Engineer Alpesh Majmundar told this newspaper. The VMC teams also worked Thursday to fill up close to 400 potholes to eliminate traffic snarls during the rain.

As many as 500 potholes repaired on the first day Wednesday and the VMC Thursday issued a cumulative figure of 665— 124 potholes repaired in the East Zone, 175 in West Zone, 159 in North Zone and 207 in South Zone.

The civic body, which is at the receiving end over the number of potholes left behind in two days of heavy downpour, however, said the potholes have been spotted on roads whose “guarantee period” has expired.

“Previously, new roads constructed in the city were deemed to have a life of three years… In recent times, we have increased the guaranteed life period to five years to ensure the contractors use better construction materials and are responsible for the roads for five years. The potholes are mostly on roads where the guaranteed period has expired. We have undertaken immediate repair to ensure that people are not inconvenienced,” Majmundar said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The wards that show more number of repaired potholes are those where “work has been expedited to finish quickly”, he added. “There is no specific reason why there have been more potholes repaired in one area. It is because more repair work was undertaken there… The repair of roads or the occurrence of potholes is a cyclic process. Roads are made of bitumen material. Over time, the bonding between the bitumen and the aggregator that binds the road together gets lost. Even the tyres of vehicles erode the materials. So the occurrence of potholes is a natural process…,” he said.

“In addition, the VMC also undertakes works for laying networks of water or drainage and other important works along the roads that lead to digging… But we are ensuring that the repair is carried out immediately,” he added.

Congress leader of opposition, Ami Ravat, however, said the VMC must make the contractor of the roads pay for the repairs. “Wherever roads have sunk or become potholed, VMC must fix the blame on the contractors and ask them to repair the same at their own cost. A core test should also be conducted to examine the quality of the roads if they have shown potholes before the lapse of the guaranteed life,” Ravat said.