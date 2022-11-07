On campaign trail, Mann focuses on jobs, corruption; no word on Bano case

Highlighting the “good governance” under the AAP governments of Delhi and Punjab, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann Monday expressed confidence that the party will form the government in Gujarat to make it a “strike of three” states in India.

The Punjab Chief Minister reiterated AAP’s promises for the Assembly polls as he held roadshows in the tribal districts of Dahod and Chhota Udepur, addressing people from the sunroof of his car in Limkheda, Devgarh Baria, and Chhota Udepur. In Limkheda and Devgarh Baria—both connected to the 2002 Bilkis Bano case—however, there was no mention of the history of the place. Neither the case nor the recent controversy regarding the remission granted to 11 life convicts by the Gujarat government in August in the case was discussed.

Instead, Mann’s speeches at all three tribal locations focussed on creating government jobs, building a “clean” administrative system, and the “fully functional engine” of the AAP governments.

“We are the youngest country with 65 per cent (of the population) youngsters but there are no employment opportunities… They either go abroad or fall into bad company. Youths prepare for exams and are crushed to learn that the exam paper has been leaked. In Punjab, we have created government employment and made electricity free. People are even surprised that they are actually getting free electricity. In March next year, we will do it in Gujarat, too,” Mann said addressing the public.

Taking a potshot at the BJP’s “double-engine government” tagline, Mann said in Chhota Udepur, “They (BJP) say they are a double-engine sarkar… The truth is that one engine that works well is more than enough. Now, there is an Arvind Kejriwal model of engine in the market, which is fully functional and fully powered. It is in your hands to bring it and fix it here… From the love that we are getting and the record that each place is breaking in terms of the number of people waving a victory sign at us, we know you have already made your choice. I can see it in your eyes.”

Mann also urged the people in all his roadshows to choose AAP to end corruption. “In Punjab, we have sent more than 250 people to jail for corruption… We have told them that if anyone asks for a bribe, lower the hand into their pockets, pull out their phones and make a video. Then, the officers devised another strategy by putting up messages outside the offices that mobile phones were not allowed. We also stumped them; we said anyone who puts up such messages will directly be assumed corrupt,” he said.

He stated that the Congress was “finished” as its MLAs would defect to the BJP even if they “win by chance”. “They (Congress and BJP) only give tickets to their sons and daughters. When it comes to common persons like you and me, they will claim that the treasury is at a loss… The broom (the AAP symbol) is not just an election symbol. It will be the sweep for your bright future… They (BJP) can collect diamonds and pearls but coffins don’t have pockets… I don’t know when will the Acche Din come but with Arvind Kejriwal, Sacche Din will come. In our party, we do not chant the names of leaders because we are not demigods. I have come before you and we only say Inquilab Zindabad.”