OBC community is represented well in Union cabinet: Union minister Jardosh

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh on Monday said that the recent reshuffle of the Union cabinet has taken care of the representation of the OBC community that had been treated in an “unfair manner” so far.

Speaking at the Bharuch leg of the Jan Ashirvad Yatra, she said, “This is the first time that 11 women have got cabinet berths under Narendrabhai (Modi) as Prime Minister. If we start with Nirmala (Sitharaman)… first she was the Defence Minister, and has now got the finance ministry. There is Smriti Irani for Woman and Child Development. And if you heard the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech, he has said that the women ministers are helping him achieve so many goals but so many works are still pending, especially in tribal areas.”

Listing ministers based on their castes to drive home her point, Jardosh said, “The three women ministers, especially one from Karnataka, are very strong and dedicated. We also have one from Tripura… she is very hardworking and passionate. Then there is Renuka Singh from Chhatisgarh to represent the tribal community and Anupriya Patel from a constituency next to Narendrabhai (Modi)’s Varanasi constituency in UP. Over there, Patels belong to the OBC community. She has been included as an OBC minister.”

“I also belong to the OBC caste… I come from the community of people that finds faults in the zari, and so Jardosh. The Prime Minister himself is an OBC. There is so much OBC population but it has never been given a fair representation. But now, even Devusinh (Chauhan) and Mahendra (Munjpara) belong to the OBC community and there is a lot of representation,” she added.