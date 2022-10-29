NRI businessman from Kheda killed in Uganda; cop detained

A 24-year-old NRI businessman, who is a native of Thasra in Kheda district, succumbed to injuries after a police constable of the Field Force Unit (FFU) allegedly fired at him in Kisoro town of Uganda October 27. The deceased was identified as Kuntaj Patel.

According to the police in Kisoro District in western Uganda, police constable Elioda Gumizamu, 21, has been charged with murder after he was apprehended and handed over to the police by Bodaboda drivers on October 27 afternoon while trying to flee the scene of the crime on the Main street where Patel worked at his cousin’s hardware shop.

Patel, along with his wife, had moved to Uganda four years ago to work with his maternal cousin at the hardware shop.

On Thursday afternoon in Kisoro, Gumizamu allegedly concealed his gun and walked into the shop, where Patel also provided MTN company service.

While Patel and a helper at the shop were attending to a client, Gumizamu shot him in the chest, police said.

While Gumizamu fled from the scene, local residents rushed Patel to St. Francis hospital in Mutolere, where he succumbed to the injuries October 27 evening in Uganda.

According to a spokesperson of the Kisoro police station, Gumizamu has been detained at Nyakabande transit center and booked on charges or murder.

While the helper working at Patel’s shop has identified the assailant, Gumizamu has told the police that he had been “contracted to kill” the owner of the shop.

The Kisoro police station has begun an investigation into Gumizamu’s claim and are looking for the person, who commissioned the killing.

According to the police, Gumizamu killed Patel in a case of mistaken identity as the target of the contract killing was to be the owner of the store, who is Patel’s cousin.

Patel is survived by his wife while his immediate family resides in Kheda.