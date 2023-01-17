Nov 29 seizure: ATS seized 1 kg chemicals used for making mephedrone

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Monday seized 12 barrels of about one kilogram chemicals used for manufacturing mephedrone from Sayajigunj area of Vadodara city in connection with the seizure of the banned drug worth Rs 478 crore from a factory-cum-godown near Sindhrot village in Vadodara on November 29, 2022.

The ATS took three accused – Raju Rajput, Yogesh Tadvi and Anil Parmar – to an apartment in Sayajigunj and seized the chemical. The three accused were remanded to the ATS custody until January 21 by a Vadodara court after their arrest last week.

ATS officials confirmed to this newspaper that the three accused, who were absconding when the ATS filed the case – had created multiple hideouts in and around Vadodara to stock the drugs. The ATS is investigating the possibility of a bigger organised racket as the accused had allegedly confessed to using courier services for money transactions.

A senior ATS official said, “The operation is currently underway in Vadodara and seizures are happening from the multiple hideouts of the accused… The exact amount of chemicals in possession of the accused is still unknown.”

Five persons—Saumil Pathak, Shailesh Kataria, Vinod Nijama, Mohammad Shafi Dewan and Bharat Chavda— were arrested on December 1 after the ATS raided the factory-cum-godown in Sindhrot.

Pathak, the prime accused in the case, is said to have learnt the process of making MD drugs through “online tutorials”. The Mumbai police had filed a case against Pathak in 2017 for carrying banned drugs.

According to the ATS, during his stay in jail in the 2017 case, Pathak met another person who helped him arrange raw material and gain knowledge about the manufacturing process. Co-accused in the case, Kataria, said to be a chemistry graduate, had allegedly produced the drugs, while three others worked for the logistical operations. On December 6, the ATS had recovered 63.6 kg of the drug and 80.26 kg of the raw material along with the machinery used for the manufacturing it from a shop in Sayajigunj.