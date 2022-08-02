No-confidence motion against president of BJP-ruled Borsad municipality

August 2, 2022 11:49:00 pm
Sixteen members of the opposition of the Borsad Municipality in Anand district on Tuesday moved a no-confidence motion against the sitting BJP president Aarti Patel citing that her “style of working has left councillors distressed” and that Patel has “neglected development works” in the town ever since the board was formed.
The 16 members include five members of the Congress, 10 independent councillors and one member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The application for the no-confidence motion states, “As per the Provisions of the Municipal Act, we are moving a no-confidence motion against President Aarti Patel as most councillors have been distressed with her style of working. She has also neglected development works in the town and does not take any elected members of the Municipality into confidence over any issue.”
The BJP has 19 members in the 36-member Municipality.
