Need to have 2-children policy: Pravin Togadia

Pravin Togadia, President of International Hindu Parishad, on Monday, said that there was a need to implement the “two children” policy across the country to ensure that what happened with Kashmiri Pandits is not repeated.

Togadia said, “It is time to put in place the two-children policy. If they are not able to do it from here, then 30 years later it will be time to create files of the entire country.. Bharuch files, Vadodara files, Bharat Files, and so on….”

Togadia also claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to leverage the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ but has not been able to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits.

“About four lakh Hindus were attacked and sent out of their homes from Kashmir but this is only one half of the truth of history.. there is also a second truth to this. Out of the 30 years since Kashmir (violence), there was a Congress government only for 15 years while the rest of the years were ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party– first by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then by Narendra Modi. Why hasn’t any of them successfully rehabilitated Hindus in their homes in Kashmir?” Togadia told media persons at an event in Bharuch.