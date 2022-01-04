NDRF calls off search by evening: Man who ‘jumped into Narmada’ still untraced

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) called off its search operation for a youth who allegedly jumped into the Narmada river from a new bridge in Gora village across the Statue of Unity, on Monday evening, due to low visibility.

The 6th Battalion of the NDRF, summoned by the Narmada district administration, said it was “unsuccessful” in the search operation on Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday evening when a resident of Survani village in the district drove his motorcycle to the newly-constructed Gora bridge near the Statue of Unity and allegedly jumped 100 feet down into the Narmada river.

On Monday, the district administration summoned the NDRF battalion from Jarod and carried out an extensive search downstream Sardar Sarovar Dam.

However, due to low visibility, the operations were called off at 6.30 pm Monday. “The search and rescue operations will continue Tuesday morning,” NDRF said in a statement.