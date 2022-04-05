Narmada police SC/ST Cell begins probe against suspended SoU officer

The SC/ST Cell of Narmada Police has initiated a probe against suspended Assistant Commissioner of Statue of Unity (SoU) Nilesh Dubey for his alleged remarks against the tribal community in a conversation with a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer. An audio clip of which began circulating on social media on April 1 leading to protests.

The probe comes a day after the Gujarat Revenue Department on Sunday suspended Dubey and the Congress unit of Narmada district led by Prafful Vasava and Raj Vasava submitted a memorandum to the District collector protesting the delay in lodging of an FIR against him under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The memorandum submitted by Congress states that despite a police application submitted by Mahesh Tadvi, an employee of SoU, who was the subject of the conversation between Dubey and the CISF officer, the district police has not yet registered an FIR.

When contacted, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Kevadia, Vani Doodhat told The Indian Express that an inquiry had been initiated into the complaint submitted by Tadvi, under DySP for the SC/ST cell of the district.

Doodhat said, “We received the complaint on Saturday and the same was transferred to the SC-ST Cell for inquiry… The probe began Sunday and once primary probe is concluded, FIR will be lodged accordingly as recommended by investigating officer.”

Prafful said, “The derogatory language used by Dubey has hurt the sentiments of all tribals, across the country. So, the tribals of the Narmada district have been trying hard to seek an FIR in the case for the last four days. However, we are not sure who is pressurizing the police to avoid the FIR…”

“The Atrocity Act provides that all officials, be it IAS or IPS can be booked under the Act. But by not lodging the FIR against Dubey, the government is trying to protect their officer and hoodwink the tribal community by showing this token suspension handed out to him,” he added.

A controversy broke out on Thursday when an audio clip allegedly of a conversation between Dubey and an officer of the CISF, in which Dubey is heard making ‘derogatory’ remarks about the tribal community, went viral. On Friday, following a protest at Kevadia where the protestors also burnt Dubey’s effigy, the officer had released the entire audio of the conversation stating that he was “defending an employee of SoU, who has been barred by the CISF after a grievance that the employee had inappropriately touched a woman officer of CISF”.

On Sunday, the Revenue Department suspended Dubey, who had been posted at Statue of Unity since December 7, 2018, calling his remarks, “unbecoming of a Class-1 officer….”.