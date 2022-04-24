Narmada police arrests man over murder of 20-year-old Mira Solanki

The Narmada district police Saturday arrested Sandeep Makwana, for the murder of 20-year-old Mira Solanki, whose body was found on April 17 in a field in Tilakwada.

Police said that during interrogation Makwana confessed to killing Solanki because she had rejected his marriage proposal after being in a relationship with him for a couple of years.

On Friday, the Narmada Local Crime Branch nabbed Makwana from Vadodara and handed him over to the Tilakwada police station, where the FIR for Solanki’s murder is lodged.

In a release on Saturday, the Narmada police said, “The accused has confessed that he wanted to go ahead with a love-marriage with the deceased. However, when she said she was not ready for marriage, he decided to kill her. It was a premeditated crime. The accused cajoled Mira to accompany him to Chhota Udepur district. From there, they drove to Tilakwada in Narmada district. Taking advantage of the deserted location near Kesarpura village, the accused strangulated the girl and escaped from the spot, he has said in his confession.