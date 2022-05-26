In Narmada, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel calls PM Modi ‘beacon’ for tribals

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Thursday the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “beacon” for tribal development and that the community must “look back in time” to gauge the progress it has made after Modi took over the top post in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of Vaans Kaushalya Vardhan Kendra (Bamboo Skill Training Centre) in the Dediapada taluka of Narmada district, Patel also emphasised the development works undertaken by the state government in tribal areas in the education and healthcare sectors while distributing benefits to the beneficiaries of state-run schemes to promote bamboo cultivation and products.

Patel also inaugurated four bamboo-based centres—at Dediapada in the Narmada district, Netrang in Bharuch, Vagai in Dangs, and Kevdi in Chhota Udepur. Patel spent nearly an hour touring the centre at Dediapada and inaugurated the other three virtually, sharing the dais with Dediapada MLA Mahesh Vasava, whose Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) recently announced a tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Patel said, “If you (tribals) want to see how far you have come, you also have to look back in time. You have to go back 30 years ago before Narendra Modi came here… And ask yourselves, ‘Where were we back then, and where are you now. How much have we progressed in these years?’ The answer will be in front of your eyes.” “Today, the inauguration of this KVK for bamboo products and cultivation is a step towards becoming aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), which Narendra Modi has called you to achieve. The Bamboo Kaushalya Kendra is just one project but the government, guided by Modiji, is setting up various other employment opportunities. We are creating more such avenues for employment that you are also aware of and benefitting from,” added the Gujarat chief minister.

His comments come at a time when Congress and the BTP and the AAP have begun campaigns in tribal areas to highlight the “failures” of the BJP-led state government in the tribal districts.

On his first visit to Dediapada, Patel said education, health, and security are the “basic needs for development” and stated that the government has set up schools and healthcare in tribal areas aggressively over the years.

Patel said, “Narendra Modi has given tribal people the courage to dream… We are all aware what was the situation of education in tribal areas, and how much the tribal children studied before Modiji came here… If the tribals wanted to study, they did not know where to study. It was worse for girls. When Modiji was CM, he addressed this issue and started three schemes in schools. Today, I am glad to say that many Adivasi youths have become doctors and pilots.”

“We have started schools in all talukas of tribal districts… if there is a need for more schools, we are ready to open them. Schools are important and we are working on increasing the numbers. And tribals are taking advantage of this. Earlier, the dropout rate was 30.5 per cent, now it is just 3 per cent. That in itself is an achievement.”

Patel added that while the “biggest of nations failed during the Covid-19 pandemic”, it was PM Modi who held 1.38 billion Indians together. Patel said, “Today, the world is sitting up and watching what is Modiji is saying… We are also following him and are under his guidance… today, tribal areas have good healthcare facilities. There are 108 ambulance services that have helped reach remote areas and bring back people from the clutches of death…”

BJP MP Mansukh Vasava, who also addressed the gathering, however, raised the issue of the lack of irrigation facilities in the tribal areas of Gujarat. Mansukh Vasava said, “Modiji understood the problem and undertook development in the areas. The government has given the tribals so much, but we have one request. Tribals are denied the right to irrigation. We need to sit and discuss the issue so that tribals can also have irrigation facilities for the entire year. It will allow tribals to experience complete progress and contribute to the vision of development.”

The event also saw Patel release two books from the forest department.