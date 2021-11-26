Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail: NHSRCL erects first ‘heaviest’ full span box girder weighing 970 MT

The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) on Thursday erected the first full span pre-stressed concrete (PSC) box girder of 40 metres span in a casting yard in Navsari district, weighing about 970 metric tonnes, as part of the construction of a viaduct for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor. A release from NHSRCL said the girder was also the heaviest in the construction industry in India.

The girder consists of 390 cubic metres of concrete and 42 MT of steel and was cast in a single piece, without any construction joints, on November 1 and erected on Thursday in presence of top officials of the project from India and Japan, the release said.

“To expedite the construction of the viaduct for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor, NHSRCL is adopting full-span launching method… The precast girder was picked up from the stacking yard by the straddle carrier and moved to the predefined location from where it was lifted by the bridge gantry for erection. This is a technical procedure that requires a high level of precision and expertise. The 40 metres full span girder was then placed between the pier P11 and P12 at the chainage 238 of MAHSR corridor. The height of the piers is 13.4 metres from the ground level,” it stated.