MSU to open admissions to country’s first UG course in Hindu studies

The Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Baroda is all set to open admissions to the country’s first undergraduate course in Hindu studies, a day after the university syndicate approved the two self-financed courses under the Faculty of Arts.

MSU, which is now the first university to offer an undergraduate course in the subject, has also decided to simultaneously offer Masters in Hindu Studies, modelled on the syllabus of the same course of the Benaras Hindu University (BHU).

On Tuesday evening, the MSU syndicate unanimously approved the minutes of the meeting of the board of the Faculty of Arts, which had proposed to introduce the self-financed Bachelors’ and Masters’ courses in Hindu Studies, beginning in the current academic year.

Assistant Professor of the History department of MSU, Dilip Kataria, who is also a member of the Syndicate, said that the university plans to gradually propose a separate department for Hindu studies. “We have begun with a self-financed model as it is easy to offer the course and open admissions… creating a new department involves complicated paperwork… We will eventually turn it into a department but the admissions are open for this academic year. In a day or two, the admissions will be open through the University website as well,” Kataria said.

There are 60 seats for each course and the fee is Rs 14,000 per academic year. Kataria said that the PG course module has been designed in accordance with the recommendations of the Hindu Education Board that was set up when BHU recently commenced the PG course.

Kataria said, “The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recognised the BHU module for the UGC-NET test for lecturers and, therefore, we have adopted the same module for PG. For the UG course, however, we have created our syllabus offering 18 core subjects and eight allied subjects where the student can choose between History and Political Science.”

Adding that the focus is on Hindu scriptures, Ramayana, Mahabharata, ancient India, ethics, ideology, traditions, statecraft and polity as core subjects, Kataria said, “Slowly, we will expand this structure to also ensure that there are placements and opportunities available for graduates… The demand for such graduates will eventually come… Graduates of Hindu studies will also have the opportunity to go for research, astrology, Ayurveda, Vastu, and other allied areas.”

The six-semester UG course includes core subjects, allied subjects, foundation subjects and inter-disciplinary subjects (IDE) for a total of 144 credits. The medium of instruction is English. The core subjects include Hindu Tattva-Vimarsa, Pramana Siddhant, Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana and Mahabharata, Purana Parichay, Vada Parampara, Aachaar in Dharmashastras, Bhakti Movement, Shaiva Vaishnava and Shakti traditions, Arthashastra (statecraft and polity), Budhha and Jain traditions, understanding Islam and Christianity in South Asia, cultural tourism of India, Natyashastra, Vastushastra and Sthaapatya, Kavyashastra and Hindus in Brihattar Bharat (Greater Bharat).

The first four of the six semesters allow students to choose between allied subjects from History and Political Science, which include Bharatiya Darshan, Yogashastra, Prachin Bharat, Political Studies, Madhyakaleen Bharat, Indian Constitution, Adhunik Bharat (1707-1857), International Relations, National Movement of Bharat, Foundations of India’s Foreign Policy, History of the Modern World, Indian Political Thought, Hindu Civilization in South East Asia, and Theories and Ideas of Political Community. The IDE subjects include Sanskrit, Bharatiya Manovigyaan and Hindu Nyay Vyavastha.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The PG course includes four semesters of 16 core and IDE subjects for a total of 88 credits, allowing students to choose between Nyayshastra (judicial policy) and Indian arts. The IDE subjects include Sanskrit, Yoga and Holistic Health.

Kataria said, “The faculty board approved of the course and the Syndicate ratified the decision… The main objective is to bring awareness and give opportunities to those who want to learn about the Hindu culture that is gaining its much-deserved importance. Modern India is also firmly embracing its cultural identity and such courses allow the opportunity to pursue careers in the field as well as have an in-depth understanding of Hindu principles, practices, traditions, history, values, civilisation, and society.”

Kataria said that since the launch of the PG course in BHU (in December 2021), a few central universities started offering Masters’ in Hindu Studies. “Universities in Gujarat launched PG courses this week and the demand for the courses has been growing. Those who are eligible for bacherlors’ programme will benefit from the opportunities it will create… We have tried to keep the fee structure as affordable as possible to encourage students to opt for the course.”