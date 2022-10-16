MSU panel recommends rustication of students over video of ‘liquor party’

Days after a purported video of students of Vadodara’s MS University attending a liquor party at the hostel surfaced on social media, a probe committee constituted by the university has recommended the suspension of 12 students for a period of six months and rustication of those who are staying in the hostel . The committee, headed by Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Hari Kataria, has put forth the recommendations before the syndicate.

The video shows around 12 students, purportedly cooking non-vegetarian food in the hostel and consuming alcohol at MM Hall. In the video, the students are seen also dancing to a song . After the video was widely circulated on social media, the university set up an inquiry.

On Saturday, a day after only two of the 12 students brought their parents to meet the committee, as the committee had directed, the committee decided to recommend the rustication of hostel residents while others have been suspended.

Hari Kataria, Dean of Science Faculty said in a media statement, “The Committee has suggested rustication of students from the hostel. All students, including those who do not live in the hostel, should be suspended from university and examinations for six months. For the next six months, the students should be on probation… They tried to taint the image of the university.

“We told them to come clean on their role in the incident and assured them that they would be shown compassion. But they continued to mislead the committee after making videos of the party in order to defame the university,” the statement read. While most of the students in the video are said to be those from MM Hall, students from MA Hall, SP Hall and KM Munshi Hall can be seen.

Police officials of Sayajigunj police station said that the students seen in the video were consuming non-alcoholic drinks. The syndicate will now deliberate on the recommendations of the committee in its next meeting.