MSU fine arts student booked for ‘outraging religious feelings’ gets bail

A local court in Vadodara on Wednesday granted bail to the student of Faculty of Fine Arts of MS University who was booked for allegedly “outraging religious feelings” and was later rusticated from the university.

Kundan Kumar Mahato, 22-year-old Masters of Visual Arts of the Sculpture Department of the university, was booked on an FIR filed by a second year student of the Faculty of Arts on May 9. He was arrested after he surrendered at the Sayajigunj police station on June 4 and was released from Vadodara Central Jail Wednesday evening.

Principal District Judge MR Mengdey granted conditional bail to Mahato, against a surety of Rs 10,000 after hearing the arguments from defence counsel Hitesh Gupta and Public Prosecutor AM Desai.

Advocate Gupta, appearing for Kundan Kumar, told the court that no offence could be made out under Section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code as “there was no malicious intent on the part of the applicant to outrage the religious feelings of any class”.

The court upheld the argument of the defence, taking into consideration that the student had not only surrendered himself before the police but also been “debarred” by the university.

Kundan Kumar’s first plea for an anticipatory bail was dismissed on May 30, after which he appeared before the Sayajigunj police station on June 4.

The court said, “The applicant prepared the artwork… for placing it in the exhibition that was to be held on May 7. Prior to that, the applicant was required to get the same approved from the jury of the Fine Arts Faculty of the MS University, Vadodara.

The Jury had disapproved the art piece and therefore, the applicant had withdrawn it…”

Pointing out that Kumar had replied to the show-cause notice by the university, the court said, “It appears that the applicant realised his mistake and he has also tendered an apology… he also made it clear that there was no intention on his part to outrage the religious feelings of any class of the society.”

Putting down bail conditions, the court prohibited Kundan from “misusing the liberty” and refrained him from “indulging in any identical of other offences”. The court also directed him Kundan to not act in a manner that could be detrimental to the case of the prosecution or to make any direct inducement or promises to anyone acquainted with the case.

The court also directed Kundan to surrender his passport, if any, within seven days and restricted him from leaving India without prior permission of the court. It also directed Kundan to refrain from changing his address and communication details without court permission.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kundan’s lawyer Hitesh Gupta said, “The FIR was filed against Kundan on May 9 for the alleged incident that took place on May 2, when the jury saw his work and already disapproved of it… The incident inside the faculty took place on May 5. In the interim, someone from the faculty made images of this private artwork that went viral when it was not even intended for public display.

The University or its fact-finding committee have not yet come to any conclusion about who made these pictures viral…”

Gupta added, “The complainant in the case has not even disclosed how he got the photographs of the artwork on Whatsapp… He filed the FIR against Kundan by using wrong surname as Yadav. These are all matters of the probe.”

The lawyer added that Kundan Kumar had submitted his explanation to the MSU fact-finding committee by emailing a scanned copy of a handwritten apology, as advised by the University which was “not considered” by MSU.

“Later, on his arrival in Vadodara, he wrote another letter explaining his stand to the Chancellor when he was not given a hearing. We will now pursue a case of his illegal rustication in a competent court,” Gupta said.

MSU Registrar Krishnakumar Chudasma told this newspaper that the decision to debar Kundan Kumar was taken by the Syndicate. “The fact-finding committee submitted its report to the Syndicate based on its probe. The student submitted his explanation to the committee and it was upto the it to decide if the explanation was satisfactory… The punishment has been decided as per the provisions of the handbook of MS University…”

Sayajugunj police station in Vadodara city booked Kundan on May 9 for allegedly creating artwork of “objectionable” pictures of Gods and Goddesses that led to a clash on the campus of FFA on May 5.

A native of Bihar, Kundan was booked based on the complaint of Jaswantsinh Raulji, a second-year student of the Faculty of Arts.

One of Kundan’s artworks was cutouts of Goddesses made from newspaper clippings reporting about crime against women, particularly rape, which created a controversy when right-wing groups protested and termed it as “hurting of religious sentiments”.

In his complaint, Raulji said that he complained to the Dean of the Faculty Dr Jayant Poduval and requested him to remove the “controversial work” from the evaluation when the dean “laughed off the matter”.