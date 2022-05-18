MSU 2018 arson case: Despite bail order, artist unable to secure release, misses hearing

The Vadodara sessions court Tuesday adjourned the hearing to a future date after Chandramohan–an alumnus at the Faculty of Fine Arts of MS University and accused in the February 2018 case of attempt to murder and arson—was unable to secure his release from judicial custody despite being granted bail Monday.

Chandramohan could not make it to the hearing in the case slated for Tuesday despite the bail granted by the same additional sessions judge as he was unable to complete the procedures with the jail authorities for the want of a guarantor. The counsel, who represented Chandramohan in the bail hearing Monday, told The Indian Express: “We got the bail order Monday. However, in order to secure his release as per the CrPC procedures, there is a need of a person to stand as surety. We were trying to get one of his local friends to reach in time while the rest of the things, including the personal bond of Rs 25,000 as directed by the court, had been taken care of. However, we were unable to complete the procedure in time.”

Chandramohan was arrested on May 10 for allegedly “failing to appear” in the ongoing court hearings in the 2018 case of attempted murder and arson when he allegedly set fire to the V-C’s office out of frustration for not getting his marksheet.

On Monday, the second Additional Sessions Judge HI Bhatt had granted a conditional regular bail to Chandramohan while the next hearing in the 2018 matter was scheduled in the same court for Tuesday. Chandramohan, in his plea, had told the court that he had missed the previous two hearings as his lawyer had passed away in a car accident recently and he was “not aware” about the summons. The court had considered the plea and granted bail, overruling the objection from the Sayajigunj police station that Chandramohan failed to appear to “delay the trial”.

Meanwhile, a close confidant of Chandramohan told this newspaper that following the death of his advocate, Hirak Ganguly, in a car crash recently, the 40-year-old artist is now left without a legal counsel.

“No one is willing to defend him in the case in Vadodara. We are trying to find a trustworthy advocate who will fight his case… His entire career has been on stake since 2007. He, at least, deserves a fair trial in the justice system,” the friend said.

The Sayajigunj police station has booked Chandramohan under Indian Penal Code Sections for an attempt to murder (307), arson (436), and mischief causing damage (427) as well as under sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act.