Mother, 6-year-old daughter die on Garba night; Vadodara police probe mystery deaths

A 36-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter died under mysterious circumstances in the early hours of Monday after participating in Garba festivities in Vadodara. The woman’s husband claimed they were rushed to a private hospital after complaining of discomfort. However, the doctors declared them brought dead.

The Sama Police station in Vadodara city has begun a probe and sent the bodies of the mother and daughter for an autopsy to exact the cause of death. The police have detained the woman’s husband for interrogation. Assistant Commissioner of Police, H Division, Bharat Rathod told The Indian Express that the police is awaiting the primary report of the medical examination. “We are unable to tell the cause of death at the moment. The husband has said that the woman and the daughter were rushed to a private hospital as they were in discomfort around 2 am on Monday. They were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. We have found some marks on the woman’s neck but they are not clear strangulation marks or that of any injury so we are awaiting the autopsy report. We have also sought the primary medical report from the private hospital where they were first taken,” Rathod said.

Police said that the deceased woman’s brother arrived and recorded his statement. More details are awaited.