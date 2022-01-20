Most-delayed ones test ‘negative’ as Gotri starts clearing RT-PCR backlog

The Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri Covid-19 hospital in Vadodara has appointed laboratory technicians and data entry operators to expedite the clearance of the RT-PCR test backlog faced by the hospital since last week.

While the hospital has started clearing a backlog of nearly 2,000 samples as on January 17, most delayed reports have tested “negative”.

One patient, who had given his swab sample at a Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) health centre on January 12, immediately after testing positive in a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), received “negative” report from GMERS on Tuesday.

The GMERS report, accessed by The Indian Express states that the sample was collected on January 12 and tested on January 17. The patient told this newspaper, “I am not sure how the sample collected in the same minute as the RAT that showed a positive result can be negative on RTPCR, five days later…”

The reports of RT-PCR tests in the city have been delayed for several days even at private laboratories. Another resident of the city, whose mother tested positive for Covid, said that two private laboratories handed over a “waiting token” over the phone for the collection of samples of three other family members.

“One laboratory called me back after four days and asked if I still wanted to do an RTPCR. The second laboratory did not even get back to me… We all assumed that we had Covid as one family member had tested positive and we all had similar symptoms.”

A medical officer said that the rush for RT-PCR tests in the city has also been due to travellers seeking reports on priority. “At government facilities, there is no priority testing. The samples come in and are taken in the order… However, in many private labs, priority reporting is available, especially for travellers, maybe at an extra cost,” the officer said.

“ There has been a rush of international travellers along with the ongoing cases of flu and Covid-19. Everyone wants to get an RT-PCR and labs are stressed… Government labs are also take samples from other districts,” the officer added.

The delay in testing the samples, however, has raised the question of the “viability” of the specimen. According to the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), laboratories have been asked to store samples in “properly functioning -80 degrees Celsius deep freezers” for long term aimed at “studying genomic epidemiology of the SARS CoV2 virus across regions and over time”.

The ICMR has also advised all laboratories to retain some positive samples for at least 30 days, depending upon the availability of the freezer space. The council does not specifically define the period for which a sample can be stored before the first test.

Dr Sheetal Mistry, adviser to the Vadodara Covid-19 administration and former assistant professor of GMERS, told this newspaper, “The Gotri medical college has been storing samples in a working refrigerator. The sample collected for RT-PCR testing does not show any change over a few days. So the test results do not differ.”

On patients testing positive on RAT and negative on RT-PCR, in a sample collected simultaneously, Mistry said, “It is unlikely that a RAT positive sample turns RT-PCR negative immediately; however, it is not impossible. Human error and contamination of sample can show a discrepancy.”