Modi’s ego won’t survive, like that of Ravana, says Digvijaya Singh in Vadodara

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who arrived in Vadodara Friday, slammed the BJP for setting up a model of “crime, commission, and corruption” in Gujarat, equating the BJP’s election catchphrase attributed to Prime Minister Modi — “I made Gujarat” to the “ego of Ravana”.

Singh, addressing reporters in Vadodara, said, “Narendra Modi is drowned in ego and obsessed with self. The way he says, ‘I made Gujarat’, does he mean to say that Gujarat did not exist before he was born; that there was no Gujarati pride (Asmita) before his being? This level of ego is like that of Ravan, which led to his end. Similarly, Modi’s ego will also not survive.”

Speaking about the Congress’ Bharat Jodo yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, Singh said that the RSS had been “forced to accept realities” because of the success of the yatra. Singh said, “Mohan Bhagwat (RSS supremo) started going to the mosques and madrassas within a month of the Bharat Jodo Yatra because they can see its success… Dattatray Hosabale (RSS General Secretary) has accepted that the poverty is increasing in the counrty in two months of the yatra.”

Singh also said that it was the BJP that had deployed the Aam Aadmi Party and AIMIM in Gujarat to damage the Congress. Singh said, “AAP is the B-team of the BJP. This is a party that has supported the BJP in every decision except, maybe, the Farmers’ Bill. Kejriwal had launched India Against Corruption and UPA government instituted the Lokpal but has Kejriwal ever promised a corruption-free country or approached any Lokpal? Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM, on the other hand, only enters elections to create communal discord.”