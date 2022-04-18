Modi to inaugurate Rs 893-cr water supply system in Dahod

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rs 893-crore Dahod District Southern Area Regional Water Supply Scheme on April 20 in Dahod, a project that was launched by the PM on his 66th birthday in September 2016.

Known as Hafeshwar project earlier, the scheme will supply water from the Narmada basin to the farthest village in the southern part of Dahod district, covering a tribal population of about 12.48 lakh.

As many as 285 villages and a town in South Dahod along with 85 villages and one town in Chhota Udepur district will benefit from the pipeline network of nearly 1,550 kilometres laid to supply the Narmada water to the tribal region of Chhota Udepur district and South of Dahod district.

The group water supply will ensure drinking water in 34 villages in Garbada, 33 villages of Limkheda, 90 villages of Dhanpur and 79 villages from Devgarh Bariya talukas of Dahod district as well as the town of Devgarh Bariya.

An intake structure has been constructed near Hafeshwar in Chhota Udepur district from where two boosting stations will pump the water to the storage sump located at Moti Chikhli village about 10 kilometres away. From here, water will be pumped into the main pipeline and pushed ahead using gravity to the sub headwork station at Kevdi located about 63 kilometres away.

From Kevdi in Chhota Udepur, the water will be pushed through the main pipeline for a distance of 32 kilometres to Pipero in Dhanpur taluka of Dahod district and thereafter to Amli boosting station, located 42 kilometres away via Kantu boosting station to Sangasar head works located about 10 kilometres away.

Another intake structure at Patadungri dam in Dahod taluka will carry the water to Mohankhob lake headworks in Garbada taluka of the district. The project has necessitated the laying of a water pipeline network of 18.5 kilometres from Sangasar to Patadungri.