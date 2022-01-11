Missionaries of Charity case: Govt pleader has Covid, hearing of nuns’ bail plea adjourned

A local court in Vadodara on Monday adjourned the hearing of anticipatory bail application of two nuns of the Missionaries of Charity in Vadodara who were booked under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, as the District Government Pleader (DGP) appearing on behalf of the city police is down with Covid-19.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, DS Chauhan told this newspaper, “The virtual hearing did not take place as the DGP has Covid… We will file our reply in the next hearing.”

Additional sessions judge RT Panchal had orally directed the city police on January 5 to “refrain from arresting” the two applicants of the anticipatory bail until the next hearing.

The nuns of the centre affiliated to the Kolkata-based organisation founded by Mother Teresa were booked by the Makarpura police station in Vadodara city for allegedly “hurting Hindu religious sentiments” and “luring towards Christianity young girls”.

The court, which is awaiting the city police affidavit clarifying the use of two Sections of the Act that were stayed by the Gujarat High Court in August 2021, has scheduled the next hearing on January 13.

In the previous hearing on January 5, DGP Anil Desai had informed the court that the police are awaiting an intimation from the office of the Government Pleader of the High Court over the use of Section 3 and 4 of the Act.