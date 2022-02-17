Missionaries of Charity case: Court adjourns hearing of bail application of two nuns again

A local court in Vadodara on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of anticipatory bail application of two nuns of the Missionaries of Charity in Vadodara, who were booked under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, until February 22, after District Government Pleader Anil Desai requested the court to grant time to the prosecution to prepare for the argument, as both Desai and the investigating officer were been in Covid-19 quarantine last month.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge RT Panchal had, on February 14, said that it would take up the application for hearing Wednesday, regardless of the police filing a clarification regarding the use of Section 3 and 4 of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, which had been stayed by the Gujarat High Court in August last year.

The court had, in December, directed the police to submit a clarification from the office of the government pleader of the Gujarat HC, regarding the use of the two stayed sections, under which the Vadodara city police on December 12 had booked the administration of the Vadodara Home for Girls of the Missionaries of Charity — founded by Mother Theresa.

The two accused had approached the Vadodara court seeking anticipatory bail through an application filed on December 21. However, the hearing was adjourned multiple times, first owing to the prosecution seeking time to acquire the clarification from the government pleader of the HC and thereafter as the District Government Pleader Anil Desai appearing in the case for the Vadodara police as well as the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, DS Chauhan were quarantined for Covid-19, successively.

Advocate Jahangir Shaikh, appearing for Missionaries of Charity , told The Indian Express, “We have put down our objection to the adjournments today, as per the recommendation of the court. We argued before the judge that since the court had stated on Monday that it would take up the case for hearing, it should not adjourn the hearing as the police are only trying to delay the matter without any sound ground. The prosecution told the court that they have already given assurance that the police will not arrest my client until the application is heard and so they should be given time to prepare for the case.”

The next hearing is slated for February 22. DGP Desai was unavailable for comments.