Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Missing Vadodara cop traced to Maharashtra

The Vadodara disrict police have begun the process to bring the cop back to Dabhoi.

The cop, who had sought leave for eight days on January 16, had not reported to work or returned home.

The missing woman constable from Dabhoi police station in Vadodara district, Mani Chaudhari, has been traced to Kolhapur in Maharashtra, where she was found with a friend on Friday, police said.

The Vadodara disrict police have begun the process to bring Chaudhari back to Dabhoi, where her parents had informed the authorities that she had not returned home since Monday evening.

Chaudhari, who had sought leave for eight days on January 16, had not reported to work or returned home. As she was unreachable, her parents had approached the police and filed a missing persons’ complaint.

A native of Therwada village in Deesa taluka of Banaskantha, Chaudhari was found in Kolhapur on Friday with a male friend.

A senior police officer said, “We were able to track her to Kolhapur. A police team is bringing her back to Dabhoi, where we will record her statement…”

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 20:09 IST
A Vellayan re-appointed as chairperson of IIM Kozhikode’s Board of Governors

