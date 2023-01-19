Missing Vadodara cop traced to Maharashtra

The missing woman constable from Dabhoi police station in Vadodara district, Mani Chaudhari, has been traced to Kolhapur in Maharashtra, where she was found with a friend on Friday, police said.

The Vadodara disrict police have begun the process to bring Chaudhari back to Dabhoi, where her parents had informed the authorities that she had not returned home since Monday evening.

Chaudhari, who had sought leave for eight days on January 16, had not reported to work or returned home. As she was unreachable, her parents had approached the police and filed a missing persons’ complaint.

A native of Therwada village in Deesa taluka of Banaskantha, Chaudhari was found in Kolhapur on Friday with a male friend.

A senior police officer said, “We were able to track her to Kolhapur. A police team is bringing her back to Dabhoi, where we will record her statement…”