Misappropriation of funds: Probe against 28 talatis for ‘irregularities’ to the tune of Rs 71.85 lakh

The Vadodara District Development Officer (DDO) has launched a probe into the alleged ‘irregularities’ of Rs 71.85 lakh reported from 50 gram panchayats of Waghodia taluka. The matter involves 28 talatis — one of whom was arrested for the alleged embezzlement of Rs 21.85 lakh through two fake firms floated in the name of his wife and family.

In a probe launched into the alleged misappropriation of funds from various government grants for the financial year 2020-21, Waghodia Taluka Development Officer (TDO) Kajal Ambaliya concluded that 28 talatis of 50 villages produced fake invoices totalling Rs 71.85 lakh generated in the name of two firms —Royal Enterprises and Nidhi Enterprises—without any actual transfer of goods. The invoices showed purchases of sanitation kits and hand gloves priced at Rs 25,000 and Rs 4,500 each. For instance, one bill of Rs 1.34 lakh from Royal Enterprises had shown the purchase of five sanitation kits at a total cost of Rs 1.25 lakh and two hand gloves worth Rs 9,000.

“During a probe into the financial irregularity by one Talati, Abhishek Mehta, it came to the light that he had embezzled Rs 21.85 lakh by creating bogus firms in the name of his wife, Nidhi (known as Nidhi Enterprises), and his extended family members (Royal Enterprises), in which also his wife is a partner. Thereafter, 27 other Talatis also used the same technique to misappropriate the grants by generating invoices from the same two companies… We also conducted a thorough probe into the transactions of the companies at the GST office and found that they were bogus entities, without any actual transfer of goods,” Ambaliya told The Indian Express.

Mehta was arrested Saturday based on an FIR lodged by Ambaliya earlier on February 15; Mehta has been untraceable ever since. On March 2, Ambaliya submitted a report to the DDO seeking permission to lodge FIRs against 27 other talatis.

“The misappropriation involves government grants for Octroi, Swachchta as well as the local grant of the panchayat… They swindled the gram panchayats by simply forging bills and signing cheques without even following the process of having the gram sabha pass a resolution for the purchase… The grants are all from the financial year 2020-21 and were released after March 31, which is why the talatis have misappropriated the funds in April 2021. I am awaiting clearance from the DDO to book the case.”

Ambaliya had issued a notice to the talatis on February 4 to explain the accounts pertaining to the grants while probing Mehta’s case.