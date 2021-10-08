Mementos received by PM Modi auctioned for Rs 1.5 cr in Vadodara

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years in public office on Thursday, the Vadodara city unit of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) auctioned the mementos received by Modi during his present tenure as Prime Minister, the proceeds of which would head to the Namami Gange Project.

The event, held at a hotel in the city, saw patrons bidding for the mementos that were on virtual display on the government portal. Leaders of the BJP and party well-wishers made purchases worth Rs 1.5 crore.

The Economic and Business Cell of the BJP organised the event and party leaders of the city unit, including MP Ranjan Bhatt, Mayor Keyur Rokadia, city unit president Dr Vijay Shah, MLAs Yogesh Patel and Seema Mohile as well as other leaders placed bids. A release from the BJP said, “Close to 1,000 persons had registered for the event and close to 100 persons arrived at the venue on Thursday and bid for a total of 80 mementos.”

Shah bid the highest of Rs 1.09 lakh for a transparent acrylic glass photo frame with the silhouette and signature of PM Modi while MP Ranjan Bhatt took a shawl of the Prime Minister for Rs 29,000. Paritosh Shah of CREDAI purchased another photo frame worth Rs 55,000 and a chartered accountant Abhishek Nagori purchased another for 71,000.