Man found dead in Narmada river, probe on

Officials of Karjan police said that the autopsy report is awaited in order to ascertain if the deceased had sustained any injuries that could indicate foul play. (Representational Image)

A 35 year-old man was found dead in the Narmada river near Nareshwar in Karjan on Saturday afternoon.

Karjan police station in Vadodara has started probe into the mysterious death of Mayank Patel, son of Ashwin Patel who owns a petrol pump in Umalla village in Bharuch. The police also found the unattended car of the deceased on the bridge over the Narmada river near Poicha.

While the police has registered a case of accidental death and begun a probe into the alleged case of suicide, the family has demanded a thorough inquiry into the death, claiming that Patel may have been killed.

Officials of Karjan police said that the autopsy report is awaited in order to ascertain if the deceased had sustained any injuries that could indicate foul play.

Patel was a resident of Vadodara city and is survived by his wife and two children.

“We have learned that he had suffered some financial losses and owed money to private lenders. We are investigating if there is any foul play in the death or if it is a suicide. We have not recovered any suicide note yet,” an police officer said.